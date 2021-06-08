Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Paul Minami
@paulminami
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, New York, United States
Published
on
June 8, 2021
iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Weird building
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
united states
building
skyscraper
minimalism
town
urban
HD City Wallpapers
high rise
architecture
tower
office building
steeple
spire
bell tower
Free images
Related collections
Mental Health Matters
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
mental
Health Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Blue
89 photos
· Curated by Celeen Hu
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Road Trip & Outdoor
157 photos
· Curated by Samuel Chong
trip
road
outdoor