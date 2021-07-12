Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yael Gonzalez
@yaelgonzalez
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T6i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
pollen
Flower Images
blossom
petal
asteraceae
Animals Images & Pictures
Butterfly Images
insect
invertebrate
anther
daisy
daisies
vegetation
Backgrounds
Related collections
Facets of Light
160 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Light Backgrounds
plant
Flower Images
Salt life for me
68 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Life Images & Photos
sea
outdoor
At Home
94 photos
· Curated by Samantha Parsons
home
House Images
HD Windows Wallpapers