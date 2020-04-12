Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jason Zhao
@jasonzhao_
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Serengeti, Tanzania
Published
on
April 12, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Male lion looks out on to the Great Migration
Related tags
serengeti
tanzania
HD Grey Wallpapers
vegetation
plant
bush
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Lion Images
field
outdoors
Horse Images
grassland
Nature Images
savanna
Dog Images & Pictures
canine
pet
Free stock photos
Related collections
Overhead
112 photos
· Curated by Ali Mese
overhead
Food Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Unsplash Top 25: Most Viewed Photos of 2018 | Q1
22 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock
Blooms
172 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
bloom
Flower Images
plant