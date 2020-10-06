Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fina Aprelya Nur Fajri
@finaprelya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dieng, Wonosobo Regency, Central Java, Indonesia
Published
on
October 6, 2020
Canon EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
friendship
Related tags
dieng
wonosobo regency
central java
indonesia
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
adventure
leisure activities
apparel
clothing
outdoors
People Images & Pictures
road
Nature Images
plant
vehicle
transportation
hiking
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Camera
3,118 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
camera
len
photography
Pink
215 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Pink Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Collection #75: Brit Morin
6 photos
· Curated by Brit Morin
People Images & Pictures
building
HD Grey Wallpapers