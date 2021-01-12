Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stripe Media
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Frost
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
Winter Images & Pictures
frost
ice
plant
tree trunk
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Grid
70 photos
· Curated by Kirill
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
urban
Staircases
30 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
staircase
stair
architecture
Flowers and Plants
342 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
plant
Flower Images
petal