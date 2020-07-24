Go to Monteverdo Barnsley's profile
@monteverdo
Download free
green grass field near mountain under blue sky during daytime
green grass field near mountain under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Travel
Mount Rinjani, Sembalun Lawang, East Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Morning at plawangan of mount Rinjani.

Related collections

Facial Recognition
1,816 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Brands
30 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
brand
drink
soda
Surfing
91 photos · Curated by Bernat Fortet
surfing
sea
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking