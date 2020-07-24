Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Monteverdo Barnsley
@monteverdo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Travel
Share
Info
Mount Rinjani, Sembalun Lawang, East Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
Published on
July 24, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Morning at plawangan of mount Rinjani.
Related tags
mount rinjani
sembalun lawang
east lombok regency
west nusa tenggara
indonesia
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Scenery Wallpapers
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
wilderness
Mountain Images & Pictures
slope
vegetation
plant
mountain range
HD Sky Wallpapers
land
azure sky
Backgrounds
Related collections
Facial Recognition
1,816 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Brands
30 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
brand
drink
soda
Surfing
91 photos
· Curated by Bernat Fortet
surfing
sea
outdoor