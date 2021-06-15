Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nadine Marfurt
@nadine3
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
fascinating
Spring Images & Pictures
Travel Images
Beautiful Pictures & Images
lake lucerne
lake lauerz
switzerland
travelling
tourist
Tourism Pictures
stunning
alps
swiss alps
rigi
lake
lake luzern
Public domain images
Related collections
Magic
80 photos · Curated by Ioana M
magic
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Collection #189: Jason Fried
7 photos · Curated by Jason Fried
human
People Images & Pictures
calm
Maker
112 photos · Curated by Luisa Carbonelli
maker
HD Art Wallpapers
craft