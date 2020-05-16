Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Subfader
@subfader
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 16, 2020
iPhone X
Free to use under the Unsplash License
egyptian geese at a sunny lake
Related tags
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Grass Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
land
vegetation
HD Grey Wallpapers
lake
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
furniture
pond
tree trunk
Creative Commons images
Related collections
up above
174 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
above
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Humanity
148 photos
· Curated by Ferananda Ibarra
humanity
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Law
80 photos
· Curated by Adam Klimowski
law
office
business