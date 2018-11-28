Visiting the city of Bari, I felt that its ancient history is evident in the architecture of the old town. The texture and feel of the buildings create a strong understanding of the life of the people who live there. In my photograph, I was compelled to capture the contrast between the great history of this place and the harsher reality of living there. When setting up this scene, I wanted to capture the architectural style of the buildings that give Bari it a historical appeal by capturing the texture and charm of buildings with the dramatic tension of the people who call it their home.