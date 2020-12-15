Go to Kelly Sikkema's profile
@kellysikkema
Download free
white snowflake in clear glass bottle
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Published on NIKON D500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Paper snowflake hanging up

Related collections

Color - Neutral Tones
3,538 photos · Curated by Writing&Style
tone
neutral
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking