Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Costa Rica
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Fruits Images & Pictures
Flower Images
Life Images & Photos
Nature Images
organic
pollination
pure
botany
closeup
HD Holiday Wallpapers
orchid
macro
natural
Peaceful Pictures
rainforest
serenity
Spring Images & Pictures
sunny
Free images
Related collections
Road to Nowhere
68 photos
· Curated by Nikia Shaw
road
HD Wallpapers
hill
Floral Still Life
60 photos
· Curated by Anna Harding
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
in the wild
54 photos
· Curated by Chris McDonald
wild
outdoor
HD Wallpapers