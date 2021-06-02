Go to Mapbox's profile
four people all on laptops, two men and two women, listen to person talking in a board meeting
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

People meeting to discuss app development. Mapbox Uncharted ERG (mapbox.com/diversity-inclusion) created these images to encourage and enable everyone in tech to represent LGBTQIA+ people at work, including collaboration and teamwork, leadership, design, engineering, and mobile development. These photos are free for anyone to use, as long as the use contains attribution to Mapbox. For more information see bit.ly/QueerTechPhotosAnnounce. For the full collection visit https://bit.ly/3chojW5

