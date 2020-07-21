Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Taylor Heery
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
July 21, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Working with stoneware clay on a Brent wheel.
Related collections
Ceramics general
10 photos
· Curated by Katrina L
ceramic
artist
HD Wood Wallpapers
embodied/haptic/touch
84 photos
· Curated by SAHRA RICCARDI
hand
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Business
63 photos
· Curated by Paulina Br
business
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Related tags
pottery
ceramics
brent wheel
handmade
throwing clay
potters wheel
clay
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creative Commons images