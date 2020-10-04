Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Fina Aprelya Nur Fajri
@finaprelya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dieng, Wonosobo Regency, Central Java, Indonesia
Published
12 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Nature keep my mood
Related tags
dieng
wonosobo regency
central java
indonesia
camping
tent
mountain tent
leisure activities
countryside
Nature Images
building
rural
outdoors
shelter
Free images
Related collections
Aviation
529 photos
· Curated by Harmy
aviation
plane
Airplane Pictures & Images
Health & Fitness
114 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
fitness
Health Images
Sports Images
Desktop and Tech
284 photos
· Curated by Joan Aldrich
HD Desktop Wallpapers
tech
HD Computer Wallpapers