Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pascal Meier
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Architecture
Share
Info
Zürich, Switzerland
Published
on
May 3, 2019
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
spiral staircase
Related tags
zürich
switzerland
Brown Backgrounds
spiral
HD White Wallpapers
stairs
geometrie
handrail
banister
staircase
Free stock photos
Related collections
Stairs and Sinuous Architecture
98 photos
· Curated by Hub Bub
stair
architecture
building
green
183 photos
· Curated by Lily Grishunkina
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
B.E.M.A.G.I.C. workbook
8 photos
· Curated by Shara Prophet
magic
HD Abstract Wallpapers
bokeh