A Chinese poem describing this mountain from Song Dynasty poet Su Shi It’s a range viewed in face and peaks viewed from the side, Assuming different shapes viewed from far and wide. Of Mountain Lu we cannot make out the true face, For we are lost in the heart of the very place. 橫看成嶺側成峰, 遠近高低各不同。 不識廬山真面目, 只緣身在此山中。