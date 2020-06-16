Go to Jojo Yuen (sharemyfoodd)'s profile
@jojoyuen
Download free
brown wooden table with chairs
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
廿一由八 Twenty One from Eight, 鴻圖道觀塘香港
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Industrial cafe in Kwun Tong ☕️🍴

Related collections

Photographers
132 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures
Picture in picture
23 photos · Curated by Tim Gouw
picture
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking