Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lucas George Wendt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 12, 2021
NIKON D7200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
outdoors
Nature Images
land
field
grassland
Landscape Images & Pictures
countryside
HD Scenery Wallpapers
rural
savanna
farm
plant
Grass Backgrounds
pasture
panoramic
meadow
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Looking
66 photos
· Curated by Jim Gaines
looking
man
People Images & Pictures
The Writer's Collection
204 photos
· Curated by Jenna Avery
writer
writing
hand
Posed & Poised
76 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
plant