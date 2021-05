Workers with solutions of all-inorganic perovskite quantum dots, showing intense photoluminescence when illuminated with UV light. CsPbBr3 emit in the green and CsPbI3 emit red. Graduate students developed the first solar cells from such quantum dots showing excellent performance. The research, Quantum dot-induced phase stabilization of OE±-CsPbI3 perovskite for high-efficiency photovoltaics, appears in the journal Science.