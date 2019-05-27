Go to Dan Meyers's profile
gray truck near mountain
gray truck near mountain
Ghost town, Lonerock, Oregon, USA

This place was a pain to get to. It was about a 30 minute drive along an extremely windy road in east-central Oregon and at the bottom of a canyon. The town is called Lonerock. It's mostly abandoned with about 20 people remaining. I didn't see another person or car the entire time I was exploring. Here's one of my favorite photos from this adventure. If you're into ghost towns, I'd recommend a visit. There were also at least two of those old timey outhouses with the moons in the door. Fun!

