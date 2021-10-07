Caption reads, "[S]choolchildren came to the Greene County fair in trucks. Greensboro, Georgia." Original black and white nitrate negative by Jack Delano. Taken October 1941, Greene County, Georgia, United States (@libraryofcongress). Remastered by Jordan J. Lloyd (@unseenhistories). The original scan can be found at the Library of Congress ⇲ https://www.loc.gov/item/2017750912/ – See it on Unseen Histories at ⇲ https://www.unseenhistories.com/greene-county-fair-1941