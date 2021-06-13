Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
bovin wook
@bovinwook
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hồ Con Rùa, Ward 6, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Published
on
June 13, 2021
FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
hồ con rùa
ward 6
district 3
ho chi minh city
vietnam
HD Cross Wallpapers
symbol
machine
engine
motor
architecture
building
turbine
pillar
column
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Architecture
207 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Minimal Black and White
81 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
Christmas
314 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures