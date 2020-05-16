Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexandr Popadin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Budapest, Hungary
Published
on
May 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
budapest
hungary
Buddha Images
golden
HD Black Wallpapers
architecture
building
worship
temple
shrine
HD Art Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Ginkgo Ma Collections
437 photos
· Curated by Gigi Khalsa
HD Grey Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
human
buddha
35 photos
· Curated by Wendy F
Buddha Images
worship
HD Art Wallpapers
Core Offering
128 photos
· Curated by Maggie Kelly
Brown Backgrounds
human
outdoor