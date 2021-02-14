Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
José León
@josem_leon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Costa Rica
Published on
February 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
costa rica
lizard
Animals Images & Pictures
wild animal
wildlife
wildlife photography
HD Animals Wallpapers
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Desktop Wallpapers
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
silvester
lagarto
danger
reptile
green lizard
gecko
Free images
Related collections
Collection #169: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
xma
Divine Mother Earth
69 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Earth Images & Pictures
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Tech
169 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
tech
technology
HD Grey Wallpapers