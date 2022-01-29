Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Khubi Kumar
@khxbxk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
7d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
himachal pradesh
manali
india
Brown Backgrounds
Book Images & Photos
Book Images & Photos
coffee cup
Mountain Images & Pictures
#manali
flatlay
travelling
himalyas
table
furniture
text
plant
Paper Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
poster
Public domain images
Related collections
Travel
426 photos · Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
blancs
378 photos · Curated by Judit Guirado
blanc
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Foliage
203 photos · Curated by Kiley W.
foliage
plant
HD Green Wallpapers