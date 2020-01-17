Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Eilis Garvey
@eilisgarvey
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 17, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Push button wait for walk signal
Related collections
Feet
44 photos
· Curated by Alison Costa
feet
shoe
leg
Layers
565 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
layer
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #34: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
hand
Related tags
wristwatch
HD Grey Wallpapers
banister
handrail
symbol
push
button
road
push button
stop
stop sign
signal
urban
crossing
infrastructure
road safety
boston
wait
machine
sign
PNG images