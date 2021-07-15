Unsplash Home
Markus Spiske
Erlangen, Deutschland
Published
on
July 15, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Syringe Corona Vaccination – BioNTech
erlangen
deutschland
injection
ague
atemwegserkrankung
biontech
compulsory vaccination
coronavirus
covid-19
disease
erkrankung
ill
curevac
impfstoff
medizin
message
#stayhome
