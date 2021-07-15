Go to Markus Spiske's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and black plastic syringe on brown wooden table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Erlangen, Deutschland
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Syringe Corona Vaccination – BioNTech

Related collections

Syringe
10 photos · Curated by Nont Pian
syringe
injection
vaccine
MARKUS SPISKE || work
79 photos · Curated by Markus Spiske
work
tool
germany
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking