Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
[ik] @invadingkingdom
@pablocontreras
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2021
Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
groom waiting for his bride
Related tags
tie
suit
bride
marriage
tuxedo
Wedding Backgrounds
groom
east texas
texas
couple
husband
wife
Dark Backgrounds
accessories
accessory
clothing
apparel
coat
overcoat
blazer
Creative Commons images
Related collections
I'M GLAD TO SEE YOUR BACK
1,022 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
back
People Images & Pictures
human
DEEP BLUE
35 photos
· Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Christian
142 photos
· Curated by Ben White
HD Christian Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds