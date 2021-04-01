Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Niklas Weiss
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ubud, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesien
Published
on
April 2, 2021
SONY, DSC-RX1R
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
bali
HD Green Wallpapers
ubud
gianyar
indonesien
garden
plants
tropics
indonesia
gardening
asia
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
Animals Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #12: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
outdoor
Work from Anywhere
167 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Italy | Italia
150 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
Italy Pictures & Images
building
outdoor