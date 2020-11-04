Go to Michaela Zákopčaníková's profile
@michaelazakopcanikova
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Praha, Praha, Česká republika
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

a green friend.

Related collections

Monstera
16 photos · Curated by Amity Mason
monstera
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Plants
493 photos · Curated by Nilda Kipi
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
potted plant
Kyaro
23 photos · Curated by Meg Quinn
kyaro
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking