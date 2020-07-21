Go to Sandra Johnson's profile
@sfj54
Download free
blue and brown bird in brown wooden bird house
blue and brown bird in brown wooden bird house
Winnsboro, SC, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

This bird house is on a ten foot post in my backyard. I had been watching the adult pair build the nest for quite some time then watched the adults as they flew back and forth to the nest to feed their babies. There were four little blue eggs and I checked on them from time to time to make sure everything was okay. Bluebirds don't mind human interaction. I began seeing the fledglings poking their heads out so I grabbed my camera and began recording them. This image is a still from a video.

Related collections

Slices of Sky
144 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
Inspiring
46 photos · Curated by Carla Ferreira
inspiring
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Ûber Cool
139 photos · Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
People Images & Pictures
human
fashion
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking