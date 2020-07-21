This bird house is on a ten foot post in my backyard. I had been watching the adult pair build the nest for quite some time then watched the adults as they flew back and forth to the nest to feed their babies. There were four little blue eggs and I checked on them from time to time to make sure everything was okay. Bluebirds don't mind human interaction. I began seeing the fledglings poking their heads out so I grabbed my camera and began recording them. This image is a still from a video.