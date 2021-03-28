Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Diana Akhmetianova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 28, 2021
Canon EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
bakery
shop
dessert
cream
creme
Cake Images
icing
plant
Free images
Related collections
Pâtisseries
24 photos
· Curated by Mina Watanabe
patisseries
dessert
sweet
Macarons
23 photos
· Curated by Sara Carpio
macaron
sweet
dessert
tea shop
12 photos
· Curated by Mari Gil
shop
confectionery
sweet