Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mircea Sanauceanu
@andreasmrc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Butterfly Images
wildlife
nature images
natural
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
monarch
plant
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
HD Purple Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
Free stock photos
Related collections
PATTERNS
52 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Collection #147: Offscreen Magazine
10 photos
· Curated by Offscreen Magazine
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Collection #19: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
view