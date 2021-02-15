Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Parker Hilton
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
india
dharamshala
himachal pradesh
umbrella
Rainbow Images & Pictures
storefront
canopy
tent
Free images
Related collections
Make Art
86 photos
· Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
piano
Unsplash Top 25: Most Viewed Photos of 2018 | Q1
22 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock
white
336 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor