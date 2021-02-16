Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sonika Agarwal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi 2018
Related tags
mumbai
india
maharashtra
festival
ganesh chaturthi
lord
lord ganesha
culture
human
People Images & Pictures
vinayak chaturthi
hindu
temple
tradition
hindu god
ganpati
ganesh
ganesha
God Images & Pictures
vinayak
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Peace
480 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
peace
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Home
88 photos
· Curated by Yuka Kayamori
home
Food Images & Pictures
drink
Journey
20 photos
· Curated by Tertia Neethling
journey
bridge
road