Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stockholm, Sweden
Related tags
tower
building
architecture
clock tower
bell tower
town
urban
HD City Wallpapers
high rise
Free stock photos
Related collections
Minimalism
93 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
minimalism
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Collection #189: Jason Fried
7 photos
· Curated by Jason Fried
human
People Images & Pictures
calm
Seasons.
178 photos
· Curated by Azucena Corrales
season
outdoor
Women Images & Pictures