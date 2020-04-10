This 2017 image, depicted the hands of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) scientist, who was unpacking influenza samples that had been sent to CDC for testing. At this point in the process, while wearing pink-colored protective gloves, the scientist was transferring the sample vials from their cold shipping box, into a black plastic vial tray, while inside a negatively-pressurized flow hood. Working within the confines of the flow hood, prevented any pathogens from escaping into the laboratory environment.