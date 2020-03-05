Go to Clay Banks's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in white long sleeve shirt and black pants standing on brown rock
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Travel
, People
Antelope Canyon, Arizona, USA
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Exploring the sandstone (IG: @clay.banks)

Related collections

Redroads
8 photos · Curated by Lou Wood
redroad
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking