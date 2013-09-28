Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ryan Jacques
@ryanjacques
Download free
Published on
September 28, 2013
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Butterfly on violet flowers
Share
Info
Related collections
Animals
67 photos
· Curated by Anna Jones
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
HD Grey Wallpapers
Seasons
78 photos
· Curated by Kate Harmon
season
plant
outdoor
Seasons
47 photos
· Curated by Jenett Silver
season
plant
flora