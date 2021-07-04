Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kate Hliznitsova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
apparel
clothing
plant
human
People Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
petal
dress
female
daisies
daisy
fashion
gown
robe
evening dress
Grass Backgrounds
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
hair
Backgrounds
Related collections
Blossoming Tales
280 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
human
plant
Flower Images
Eye-Factor
11,029 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
eye-factor
human
fashion
Fashion • Portrait • Hair
6,686 photos
· Curated by Francesca Tirico
hair
fashion
portrait