Gayatri Malhotra
White House, Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC, USA
June 18, 2020
NIKON D7100
Black Lives Matter. Blue Lives Murder.
white house
pennsylvania avenue northwest
washington
dc
usa
current events
protesting
mural
protest
no justice
HD Black Wallpapers
police violence
blue lives
democracy
Revolution Pictures
activism
protestors
resistance
equality
social justice
Creative Commons images
