Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Antonio Friedemann
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Leipzig, Deutschland
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
crysantheme
Related tags
leipzig
deutschland
botany
enormous
colour
flora
leaves
fresh
frog perspective
green leaves
HQ Background Images
foliage
Life Images & Photos
organic
giant
seasonal
Texture Backgrounds
environment
large
HD Green Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Father's Day
34 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
father
child
Buildings and Towns
105 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Plants
279 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
plant
flora
HD Green Wallpapers