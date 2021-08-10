Go to Joséphine Kramer's profile
@josephine_kramer
Download free
purple flower on green grass during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Erlangen, Erlangen, Deutschland
Published on SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Lavender in summer time

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking