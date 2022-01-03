Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Josie Weiss
@scarlettweiss
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wyalusing, PA, USA
Published
8d
ago
NIKON, COOLPIX L820
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
wyalusing
pa
usa
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Nature Images
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Red Wallpapers
dew
close up
rain drops
contrast
Tree Images & Pictures
veins
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Bridges
99 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
bridge
building
architecture
Dark Bloom
120 photos
· Curated by Helena Hertz
HD Dark Wallpapers
bloom
Flower Images
minimal
177 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers