Go to Mika's profile
Available for hire
Download free
gray concrete statue of a man
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Napoli, Italy
Published on RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., RICOH GR III
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Statue of a man with bare chest

Related collections

Portrait - II
191 photos · Curated by Amine
building
outdoor
human
Photos to Use
31 photos · Curated by Janessa Poole
human
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers
Statues & Figures
22 photos · Curated by Hendrik T Tan
figure
statue
sculpture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking