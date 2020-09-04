Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 4, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
Nature Images
outdoors
Grass Backgrounds
field
grassland
Landscape Images & Pictures
vegetation
oak
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #10: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
flora
plant
Collection #26: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Brown Backgrounds
Long empty roads
29 photos · Curated by Tim Gouw
empty
road
highway