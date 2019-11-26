Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Awesome Sauce Creative
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published on
November 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Christmas star
Related collections
Merry
363 photos
· Curated by Tara Bennett
merry
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Christmas
80 photos
· Curated by Eugene Faraday
Christmas Images
Light Backgrounds
HD City Wallpapers
Advent
65 photos
· Curated by Andrea Martin
advent
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Related tags
symbol
lamp
star symbol
lucknow
uttar pradesh
india
Light Backgrounds
christmas star
merry christmas
star decoration
decoration star
decorative star
star light
awesomesaucecreative
star light decoration
awesomesauce creative
awesome sauce creative
HD Cross Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
Creative Commons images