Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cynthia Smith
@cynthiasmith
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
necklace
jewish
jew
star of david
Women Images & Pictures
sundress
judaism
magen david
Brown Backgrounds
accessory
accessories
jewelry
People Images & Pictures
human
skin
finger
clothing
apparel
face
Free pictures
Related collections
ATW
389 photos · Curated by Rachel Seid
atw
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Kirke
67 photos · Curated by Simone Nilsson
kirke
church
human
Self-Portraits
3 photos · Curated by Cynthia Smith
self-portrait
face
human