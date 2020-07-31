Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fang-Wei Lin
@fangweilin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 31, 2020
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-PL7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
corridor
indoors
floor
flooring
aisle
interior design
building
architecture
church
altar
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #36: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
HD City Wallpapers
FAIRY TALES AND CASTLES
225 photos · Curated by Susan H.
castle
HD Forest Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Spring
73 photos · Curated by Marie
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
plant