Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jack Bulmer
@jackbulmer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vischer Ferry, NY, USA
Published
on
June 11, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A Great Blue Heron wading in an algae-covered marsh,
Related tags
vischer ferry
ny
usa
marsh
great blue heron
Birds Images
Nature Images
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
heron
ardeidae
stork
crane bird
land
Nature Images
outdoors
Free pictures
Related collections
Warm and Muted
514 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Into The Wilderness
153 photos
· Curated by Erik Ringsmuth
united state
Mountain Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
Still Waters
122 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
still water
lake
reflection